Hindus warned against selling property to Muslims in North East Delhi

A poster calling on the Hindu landowners in the region to refrain from selling their properties to Muslim buyers was uploaded and widely shared on social media leaving residents of Brahmapuri in Delhi’s North-East district astonished and furious.

The billboard, which was affixed to the wall of Gali No. 13, issued a warning that any registry of Selling to a Muslim would be prohibited and that landlords would be held accountable for any problems that might develop.

It further stipulated that only Hindus shall be used as partners in any future transactions. Pradeep Sharma, a lawyer from Gali No. 13, Brahmapuri, signed the poster.

Another similar incident of Islamophobia took place in Karnataka where Islamophobia is on the rise with incidents of discrimination and hate against Muslims.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal put up a ‘boycott banner’ against Muslim traders at a religious fair in Kavuru near Mangaluru city on Saturday.

The banner has been put up on the premises of Sri Mahalingeshwara temple which comes under the Religious Endowment department. The religious fair will be held from January 14 – 18.

“Earlier, majority of stalls were put up by Muslims. This time, the management of allocating contracts for stalls has been given to the Bajrang Dal activists,” local said.

The Bajrang Dal activists said that the “boycott” decision had been taken in the meeting of the temple management committee.

The banner states that opportunity to carry out trade will only be given to Hindu traders who believe in the Hindu religion and traditions.