Hindustani classical vocalist Pandit Debopriya Adhikary performs at Secunderabad Club

The members and invites who attended his performance were enthralled by his performance and termed it as a “rare event.”

He had been invited to perform by the noted Bararia Family of Hyderabad.

Adhikary is one of the finest Hindustani Classical Vocalists of this generation.

He started his music training early under the guidance of his mother Anita Adhikari. Once he finished his initial training, he moved over to Pandit Samresh Chaudhari, a profound guru, who for the next 13 years shared his knowledge with Debopriya.

The legendary late Girija Devi of Banaras blessed him for 11 years adding finesse to his music.

In quest of his scholarly efforts and fascinated with “Dhrupad”, a form of traditional Hindustani Classical music, Debopriya is now gaining knowledge from another legendary guru Pandit Uday Bhawalker.

Debopriya has been performing at all major music festivals in India. His talent has taken him to the USA, Australia, and Switzerland to name a few countries.

Debopriya has composed music for an Australian film The Sleeping Warrior.

He is a Founder Director & Trustee of a non-profit organisation. www.surindia.org