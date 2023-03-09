Hindutva crimes on the rise under Bihar’s ‘secular’ govt: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday remarked that Hindutva crimes are on the rise under the governance of a ‘secular’ government in Bihar.

Owaisi’s ‘secular’ jibe was directed at the JD(U)-RJD-Congress alliance which is currently in government in the state.

“Hindutva crimes are on the rise under the “secular” government of Bihar. In some places the police persecute 12-year-old Rizwan and at other places, instead of helping a citizen, abuse him and make him run away. Team brothers @yadavtejashwi @NitishKumar Will Naseeb get justice or Should work be done with Iftar party?” he tweeted.

Owaisi was referring to the case of 12-year-old Rizwan who was arrested along with his seventy-year-old grandfather after communal violence erupted in Siwan on September 12, 2022 and the latest case of the lynching of a Muslim man on suspicion of carrying beef.

The 47-year-old Muslim man was lynched to death by a Hindu mob who accused him and his nephew of carrying beef. The incident happened in Rasulpur of Chhapra district, Bihar on March 7.

In a press release, police said that three people have been arrested and the hunt is on for the remaining accused.

According to Maktoob Media, the deceased Naseeb Qureshi and his nephew Firoz Qureshi were returning home when they were attacked by a mob of 10-15 people.