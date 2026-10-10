Hindutva goons over peaceful protester: Delhi police biased

New Delhi: In another alleged instance of selective action by the Delhi Police on Saturday, October 10, independent journalists reported that while ordinary citizens were stopped from assembling or protesting, Hindutva groups were allowed to move freely.

Journalist Pranav Pradhi shared a series of videos and said that citing Section 163 of the BNSS, the Delhi Police is stopping the common man while turning a blind eye to Hindutva groups’ activities.

“They claim the protesters are raising anti-India slogans. I have covered these protests and haven’t witnessed this. And frankly, this is an old tactic. Nothing new here,” he said.

“So I asked Delhi Police a simple question: if ordinary citizens aren’t allowed to gather, how are these groups allowed to assemble and openly threaten protesters? They had no answer,” he wrote.

Delhi Police is stopping ordinary citizens from gathering or protesting, citing Section 163 of the BNSS. But Hindutva groups are gathering openly and threatening protesters.



They claim the protesters are raising anti-India slogans. I have covered these protests and haven’t… pic.twitter.com/0RCUlmyieR — pranav pradhi (@pranavpradhi1) October 10, 2026

He shared another video of a woman who confronted such a group in Delhi’s Connaught Place area. In her voiceover, she could be heard saying, “Inke liye 163 laagu nahin hai, aap dekhiye kitne aaraam se baithe hue hain saare ke saare, dekhiye mock kar rahe hain, humein farak nahi padta” (Section 163 is not enforced for them… See how comfortably they’re sitting here, even mocking us. Please continue; it doesn’t bother us).

See how this woman confronted Hindutva extremists. I salute her courage. Women are far braver than men, and she has proved that once again. pic.twitter.com/n7USHmJhFy — pranav pradhi (@pranavpradhi1) October 10, 2026

The woman even zoomed in on the men who continued to walk towards her in a group as they heckled and jeered her. The video ended with a long shot of Delhi Police personnel stationed on the other side of the road.

In yet another post on X, Pradhi spoke to a bunch of Hindutva men who claim that the protesters need to be beaten up. “Modi ko koi gaali dega toh wo desh-virodhi hai” (Anyone calling Modi names is an anti-national), said one of them.

Pradhi then started following them and asked, “Aapko bhi detain kiya tha? (Were you also detained?). To which one of them said, “Humko kyon karenge? Hum toh police, prashasan ke saath hain” (Why will we be detained? We are with the police and the administration).

Hindutva Goons, Part 2



Delhi Police is stopping ordinary citizens from gathering or protesting, citing Section 163 of the BNSS. Yet Hindutva groups are gathering openly and threatening protesters. So, does Section 163 apply to everyone, or only to those who dare to protest? pic.twitter.com/cWpVPKCfdA — pranav pradhi (@pranavpradhi1) October 10, 2026

He even called Pradhi a part of ‘Cockroach media’.

Meanwhile, noted journalist Rana Ayyub also shared a video where she said she had been covering the protest for 10 hours already and she had seen 16-year-old children being dragged in front of her eyes.

On the other hand, she said, “You see Hindu nationalists giving provocative slogans, and cops are literally escorting them…I have never seen something so despicable in this democracy.”

Journalist Prashant Kanojia also shared a photo of how a young girl was roughed up by two men.

Delhi Police allowing these RW goons to assault minor girl and ripping off her cloths in broad day light.



How these criminals from Gaziabad-Loni was allowed to enter in Lutyens?



Shame on you @DelhiPolice #ShameonyouDelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/BkLtOYP4zi — Prashant Kanojia (@KanojiaPJ) October 10, 2026

One of them is Ravindra Govinda who Kanojia said is close to the BJP. Calling them criminals, Kanojia asked how they could roam free while common youngsters were being detained.

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