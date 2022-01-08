Video: Hindutva goons vandalise shrine in Himachal Pradesh

Hindutva goons have vandalised a shrine in Himachal Pradesh calling it “illegal”. The incident reportedly took place two days ago, but the videos of the same have now surfaced on social media.

A song that praises a number of Hindu deities and demigods plays in the background, as the goons of the Hindutva outfit, Hindu Jagran Manch, tear down the shrine.

The video was originally shared by another Hindutva goon, Harish Ramkali, who has reportedly carried out acts of vandalising various shrines in Haryana.

Ramkali has alleged “land jihad”, saying that it will not be tolerated and has openly threatened to tear down “illegal” shrines, while he praised the “campaign” of the Hindutva goons of Himachal, against “Islamic Jihad”.

He shared the video on the social networking platform, Facebook, alongside the caption, “The land Jihad will not be tolerated in Devbhoomi. Every illegal Pir Mazar will have the same result. The Hindu heroes of Himachal will continue their campaign against Islamic Jihad,” in Hindi.