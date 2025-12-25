Hindutva groups protest in Jammu, warn of shutdown over medical college admissions

Jammu: Several right-wing Hindu groups held a protest in Jammu on Thursday evening, demanding the shifting of Muslim students from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence and reservations for Hindu students.

They also warned of intensifying the agitation if their demands are not met.

The controversy began after admissions for the inaugural MBBS batch of 50 students were completed through the NEET merit list last month. This batch includes 42 Muslim candidates, mostly from Kashmir, seven Hindu students from Jammu and one Sikh candidate.

Protesters, including members of trade associations, the Bar Association, social organisations and religious bodies, gathered under the banner of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a recently-formed conglomeration of organisations. They held a demonstration against the Shrine Board and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Led by Samiti convener Colonel Sukhvir Singh Mankotia, the protesters raised slogans against Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Shrine Board members and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and burnt an effigy of the LG, calling for what they described as the fulfilment of the Hindu community demands.

“If this decision is not changed immediately, the agitation will intensify. We are holding small protests and will move towards a complete shutdown of Jammu if the demands are not fulfilled. The government is pushing us towards a massive agitation like the 2008 land row,” Colonel Mankotia told reporters.

He said devotees make offerings at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine out of faith and devotion.

“To ensure proper management of these offerings and to facilitate the pilgrimage, the Shrine Board was constituted in 1988. Its primary responsibility is to ensure safety, accommodation and smooth darshan for millions of pilgrims every year,” he said.

Mankotia added that the Board’s priorities should also include promotion of Sanatan Dharma, operation of gurukuls, establishment of gaushalas and preservation of ancient temples.

The Samiti leaders alleged that for nearly two decades, offerings made by devotees have been used for activities that fall under the purview of the government, including construction of hospitals, universities, medical and nursing colleges and roads.

They maintained that offerings at the shrine should be utilised “exclusively for religious and Sanatan Dharma-related activities”.

During the protest, the Samiti warned the Shrine Board administration to resolve the admission issue immediately and make changes in the functioning of certain Board members.