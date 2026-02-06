Hindutva groups raise slogans at Haji Malang Dargah in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the dargah, also called Malanggad Fort by the Hindu community.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 6th February 2026 6:22 pm IST
Religious sloganeering at Haji Malang Dargah in Mharashtra
Religious sloganeering at Haji Malang Dargah in Maharashtra

Thane: Hindutva groups on Monday, February 2, allegedly placed a saffron-coloured chaddar over a green one at Haji Malang Dargah and chanted religious slogans in Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Historically a shared place of worship, both Hindu and Muslim devotees offer flowers and chadars at the tomb. The dargah or shrine is believed to be the tomb of an Arab missionary who visited India over 700 years ago.

However, the mass sloganeering on February 2 stirred tensions in the area, as the group of Hindutva members drew attention and raised concern from onlookers.

Add as a preferred source on Google

On the same day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the dargah, also called Malanggad Fort by the Hindu community.

Speaking to reporters after performing puja on the occasion of Maghi Pournima, he expressed hope that the long-standing legal dispute regarding the site will be resolved soon.

The court is hearing a case concerning construction and property rights at Malanggad, which is also called Haji Malang by the Muslim community.

MS Admissions 2026-27

“A case regarding properties in the Malanggad area is going on in the court, and the verdict is likely to come soon. We will get the expected decision from the court regarding the construction on Malanggad,” Shinde said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 6th February 2026 6:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button