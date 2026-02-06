Hindutva groups raise slogans at Haji Malang Dargah in Maharashtra

Thane: Hindutva groups on Monday, February 2, allegedly placed a saffron-coloured chaddar over a green one at Haji Malang Dargah and chanted religious slogans in Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Historically a shared place of worship, both Hindu and Muslim devotees offer flowers and chadars at the tomb. The dargah or shrine is believed to be the tomb of an Arab missionary who visited India over 700 years ago.

However, the mass sloganeering on February 2 stirred tensions in the area, as the group of Hindutva members drew attention and raised concern from onlookers.

On the same day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the dargah, also called Malanggad Fort by the Hindu community.

Speaking to reporters after performing puja on the occasion of Maghi Pournima, he expressed hope that the long-standing legal dispute regarding the site will be resolved soon.

The court is hearing a case concerning construction and property rights at Malanggad, which is also called Haji Malang by the Muslim community.

“A case regarding properties in the Malanggad area is going on in the court, and the verdict is likely to come soon. We will get the expected decision from the court regarding the construction on Malanggad,” Shinde said.