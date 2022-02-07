Hindutva is reflected in Indian Constitution: Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said Hindutva is nothing but a true reflection of Indian Constitution, and has been derived from the 5,000-year-old tradition and culture of the country.

Speaking on ‘Hindutva and National Integration’ here in Maharashtra, Bhagwat described Hindutva as the reflection of the preamble of the Constitution, like equality, fraternity, justice, liberty, social justice and “thread of unity” running through its diversities.

Bhagwat made the remarks while speaking at a programme organised by Lokmat group of newspapers on the occasion of its golden jubilee.

He said the entire population of the country was progeny of Bharat Mata and Vande Matram unites the people.

“We should all walk together and it is the Hindutva that binds all of us together as Hindus. We have to give up all wrong doings and and sustain unity in diversity.

“All inclusive and all encompassing truth is what we call Hindutva. It is our national identity. We talk about secularism, but it existed in our country for years and before the constituting the Constitution and it’s because of Hindutva,” he added.

Bhagwat said the idea of unity in diversity has been path of the Indian culture since ancient times and Indian cultural identity is defined by Hindutva.

“The world thinks that for unity you need uniformity. But in our country, the idea of looking for unity in diversity has been prevalent since ancient times.”

He further said that the word Hindutva was first coined by Sikh religious leader Guru Nanak Dev and not not Veer Savarkar as claimed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, without mentioning his name.

“Hindu is a name of “Sanskriti” that is largely the lifestyle of people in the country. No one is free from religion,” he said adding “we should change ourselves as the time changes and demands and does not oppose any religious rituals”.