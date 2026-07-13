Hindutva mob leaves Hafiz Mohammed seriously injured in Lucknow

Lucknow: A Muslim man, returning home after the gym, received grievous head injuries in an alleged attack by a Hindutva mob in the Hussainganj area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on July 8. Hafiz Mohammad Kaif Khan was returning home after a workout session when the mob approached him and started abusing his religion.

When Khan objected, the situation turned violent. The young man was assaulted with fists, sticks and bricks. He ran into a nearby house to save himself, but the attackers allegedly followed him and continued beating him, leaving him bleeding profusely.

“I recognised some of my attackers – Monu, Kali, Aman, Gillie and 3-4 people whom I can recognise by face. Lately, they have been hanging around our area,” Khan told the media.

According to his family, a case was registered, but there has been no arrest yet.

A man, returning home after the gym, received grievous head injuries in an alleged attack by a Hindutva mob in the Hussainganj area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.



The incident occurred on July 8. Hafiz Mohammad Kaif Khan was returning home after a workout session when the mob… pic.twitter.com/f8SuJ3h4oM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 13, 2026

AIMIM delegation visits Muslim man’s family

An All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) delegation led by Lucknow president Mohammad Tabish Beg visited the victim’s family, expressed support and assured them of legal assistance.

The family demanded a fair probe, strict legal action against the accused, justice for the victim and adequate security.