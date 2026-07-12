UP: 14-year-old kidnapped, drugged and gang-raped; two arrested

Aligarh: A 14-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two Hindu men in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district on Saturday, July 11.

The incident occurred in Charra village. According to the survivor’s mother, her daughter had gone to buy vegetables. When she did not return, her father went out looking for her. A missing persons complaint was lodged.

She was found unconscious, with bruises, her clothes torn, in a field on the outskirts of the village.

Two people – Kishan Gopal Valmiki and Sanju Valmiki – were arrested on Sunday, July 12. According to police, they were loitering nearby in an inebriated condition.

In his complaint, the survivor’s father stated that Kishan and Sanju initially rendered the minor nearly unconscious by spraying some chemicals on her and then forced her to consume liquor before assaulting and raping her.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two Hindu men in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Saturday.



The incident occurred in Charra village. According to the survivor's mother, her daughter had gone to buy vegetables. When she did not return, her father… pic.twitter.com/Wkz4fxw9BV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 12, 2026

A case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the two accused.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.