Hindutva workers booked for rioting, vandalism in Aurangabad post Chavhanke's speech.

Members of a right-wing group, Hindu Jan Garjana Morcha, attacked a women’s public washroom, among other acts of violence, on Sunday afternoon in an attempt to remove the name ‘Aurangabad’ from its board.

In videos that surfaced and have now gone viral on social media, the group can be seen violently attacking the board over the public toilet for women, to break the portion that reads “Aurangabad Mahanagar Palika, Aurangabad (Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Aurangabad).

Aurangabad was recently renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Shivaji, in an attempt to erase the roots of the Muslim emperor Aurangzeb, often termed a tyrant by Hindu extremists.

A few right-wingers climbed over the slab of the toilet and hit the nameplate with bricks and hammers amid cheers, slogans and whistles from supporters.

The incident took place during a march organised by the Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti in support of the decision to support the remaining of the city. The rally took place despite the police denying permission for the event.

According to the details of this incident, Hindu Jan Garjana Morcha members first pelted stones on the name board of the women’s toilet. On information, the police reached the spot following which the stone-pelting gang fled the scene, after this incident, the police increased security in the city.

The march commenced from Kranti Chowk and reached I.M. from Adalat Road Hall, in front of Vivekanand College reached Aurangpura from Niral Bazar through Samthargarh.

The rally also witnessed speeches by the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke and suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh.

Controversial leaders Chavhanke and Singh delivered communally charged speeches at the event that was attended by Maharashtra cabinet ministers employment guarantee scheme and horticulture minister Sandipan Bhumare and cooperative minister Atul Save alongside Shiv Sena MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and BJP MLA Shivendra Raje Bhosale were present.

Members of the Navnriman Sena, ISKCON, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal among others were also present.

In his communally charged speech, Chavhanke used derogatory terms to address Muslims whilst slamming Aurangzeb.

“There is no body of Arungzeb in his grave, Marahatas have done with him what America did with Osama bin Laden,” claimed Chavhanke challenging history writers to dig up his grave.

Garnering applause, Suresh Chavkanke expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for changing the name of the city, while taking an oath that Hindus will ensure that the name remains till the end of time.

“The name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has just been introduced for the city but it is now on us to change the entire image of this city.”

Now, all Hindus must ensure that we refrain to buy from shops that have Aurangabad on their nameplates. “We will economically boycott the ‘children of Aurangzeb’,” he said reiterating the economic boycott of Muslims traders.

The concussion of the event, where Chavhanke, delivered this speech witnessed the violence. Members of Sakal Hindu Ekatikaran Samhitihi went on a rampage and vandalized boards of several shops and posters that read Aurangabad instead of Sambhajinagar.

Following the incident, the Police Commissioner directed patrolling of the city until those participating in the march dispersed.

Seven FIRs including those for rioting and damage to public property have been registered against several suspects were registered.

According to the Times of India, among the seven, an FIR against Raja Singh and Chavhanke, who have been previously booked for hate speeches, has been registered under section 153 (A), for creating enmity between different groups of religions, race place, etc, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),

Four FIRs have been filed at Kranti Chowk police station, while each is at Osanpura Vedantnagar ad MIDC Cidco police stations.

Police stated that as a result of communal speeches delivered at the event, some people from the crowd, on their way back home went on a rampage and started tearing off the banners, and flexes and bringing down nameplates bearing Aurangabad on them.

However, when Siasat.com attempted to reach out to the police in the case, they refused to comment or release any information.