Historic Armenian cemetery in Uppuguda remains locked for tourists & visitors

Hyderabad: The Armenian cemetery at Uppuguda, three kilometres from Charminar, is closed for tourists and the common public.

The gates of the cemetery where 20 graves, 19 of Armenians and one of a Dutch trader, are located remain locked. The Department of Heritage (formerly Department of Archaeology and Museums) is the custodian of the cemetery and a visitor must approach the Director of Heritage Office and seek permission to visit the site.

Historians explained that the Armenians came to India between the 16th and 17th centuries as traders travelling through Persia, Afghanistan and Tibet. Many of them Armenians settled in Hyderabad during the 17th century. Though there are no written records of their activities, traditions and social status.

The graves of two Armenian priests Rev Johannes, who died in 1680, and Rev. Margar, who died in 1724, are also here. A single dome on the premises representing the Qutb Shahi style of design and two mandapa-like structures, one square and the other octagonal, are distinct features of the cemetery. Until the 1970 it no one knew about it, Mohammed Ziauddin Ahmed Shakeb, a historian from the city discovered it and brought it to light.

According to a report, Dr. Shakeb chanced upon a letter written by British Resident W. Haig in Hyderabad to a government official in 1907 about the Armenian cemetery. The government officials were informed about it and the place was identified

The graves have basalt stones with Armenian engravings on it. The department planned to seek help from experts to translate the writings. So far, nothing much materialized and the search for expert translators continues for almost a decade.

In 2012, the Armenian cemetery was cleaned up after media reports. Since then the department takes up regular cleaning of the place to avoid land grabbers from encroaching upon the place. Historians suggest that the government seek the Armenian authorities’ help in establishing the identity of all those who are buried here.

Historian and writer Mesrovb Jacob Seth, who wrote History of the Armenians in India from the Earliest Times to Present states that in 1895, he had copied 19 Armenian inscriptions which were still decipherable dating from 1640 to 1724 AD in an old deserted cemetery in Hyderabad. There were two Armenian priests buried there, he wrote in his book.