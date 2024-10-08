‘Historic verdict,’ says Andhra CM on BJP’s victory in Haryana assembly polls

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday congratulated the BJP for its win in Haryana assembly polls describing it as a ‘historic verdict’.

Naidu told reporters here that it is a very good thing to win for the third time. Furthermore, he said, “the Prime Minister has also become PM for the third time. These are all good signs. Positive mood. We really appreciate it. I congratulate the central government and BJP and also NDA for the historic verdict.”

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in a social media post said the BJP’s performance showcased the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

“The BJP’s remarkable performance in the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections once again showcases the visionary leadership, inclusive politics, and public welfare focus of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, along with his strong public support,” he said.

The BJP is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term. The polling was held on October 5 and results were declared on Tuesday.