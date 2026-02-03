Hyderabad is buzzing with energy this weekend, and there is something exciting happening in every corner of the city. From soulful concerts and stand up comedy to open mic nights and the much loved annual exhibition, the options are plenty. Here is a curated list of events you can attend in Hyderabad this weekend (February 6 to 8).

Interesting events happening in Hyderabad

1. Anuv Jain Live in Concert

Location: HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad

Date: 06 February

Time: 6.30 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Rs. 1600 onwards

(Image credits : BookMyShow)

Indie music star Anuv Jain brings his emotional and romantic tracks to the city. Known for his soothing voice and heartfelt lyrics, his live performances are filled with crowd sing along moments. It is the perfect plan for those who enjoy meaningful music.

2. Sharon Verma Stand Up Show

Location: KLN Prasad Auditorium, Hyderabad

Date: 08 February

Time: 8.00 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Rs. 799 onwards

Get ready for an evening of laughter as Sharon Verma takes the stage with her relatable humour. Her witty take on everyday life promises a light hearted and entertaining experience.

3. Band Capricio Live

Location: AKAN, Hyderabad

Date: 06 February

Time: 9.00 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Rs. 199 onwards

(Image credits : BookMyShow)

Looking for an energetic night out. Band Capricio will perform popular tracks with a lively stage presence. It is a great choice for those who enjoy upbeat music and vibrant vibes.

4. Vir Das Sounds of India

Location: Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad

Date: 08 February

Time: 4.00 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Rs. 1299 onwards

(Image credits : BookMyShow)

Vir Das brings his sharp and intelligent humour to Hyderabad. Blending social commentary with clever storytelling, his show guarantees laughter and engaging moments.

5. Sufi Fusion with Aatish Live

Location: AKAN, Hyderabad

Date: 08 February

Time: 9.00 pm

Ticket Price: Rs. 99 onwards

Experience a soulful evening with Aatish The Live Band as they blend Sufi poetry with rock and classical influences. The lakeside setting makes it even more special.

6. History Literature Festival

Location: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet

Dates: February 6 to 8

Ticket Price: Free entry

The fourth edition of the festival will be held this week in Hyderabad, bringing together historians, writers, researchers, artists, and cultural thinkers for three days of conversations about the past.

The History Literature Festival has previously been hosted in Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore, building a reputation for bringing history out of academic spaces and into public conversation. The festival positions itself at the intersection of historical research and storytelling. Through panel discussions, lectures and performances, the festival seeks to explore how history is written, remembered and experienced – from politics and migration to art, music, food, science and everyday culture.

7. Telugu Standup by Silly South Comedy

Location: The Street Comedy Club, Hyderabad

Date: 08 February to 22 February

Time: 9.00 pm

Ticket Price: Rs. 249

Enjoy Telugu stand up comedy by some of the funniest local comedians. The show features relatable jokes and local humour that connects instantly with the audience.

8. Numaish 2026

Location: Exhibition Grounds, Nampally

Date: Ending soon

Time: Afternoon till late night

Ticket Price: Entry tickets available at the venue

The iconic Numaish exhibition is wrapping up soon. From shopping stalls and handicrafts to delicious food and fun rides, it is a nostalgic outing for families. This weekend is your last chance to visit before it closes for the season.

Make the most of your weekend and explore the lively cultural scene of Hyderabad.