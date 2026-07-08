History sheeter arrested for extortion, cheating in Goshamahal

Despite the regular payment of monthly interest, the accused unlawfully demanded additional money, the complainant said.

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Man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a patterned shirt, facing camera.
Mukesh

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal police arrested an individual for allegedly engaging in cheating, criminal intimidation, extortion, and public nuisance.

According to a complaint lodged on July 7, the victim had borrowed Rs 4,50,000 at an interest rate from the accused, Mukesh. Despite the regular payment of monthly interest, he unlawfully demanded additional money, the complainant said.

The situation escalated on June 30, when Mukesh, accompanied by Vikas Singh, allegedly trespassed into the complainant’s residence. The duo subjected the person and his family to verbal abuse, threats, and attempted physical assault. They later intimidated him into withdrawing a police complaint, which caused him severe mental harassment and fear.

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A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(2) (cheating), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 292 (public nuisance), and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) read with 3(5) (intentional cooperation in offence).

During investigation, it was revealed that Mukesh is a suspect sheeter offender at Mangalhat police station, categorised as a ganja supplier. His criminal history includes prior involvement in two cases at the Mangalhat Police Station, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

His son, identified as Laddu, is also listed as an active rowdy sheeter at the same police station.

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Following the investigation, the Goshamahal police arrested Mukesh and remanded him to judicial custody.

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