History-sheeter held for firing at man in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested a 39-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly firing at a man at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Thane city, officials said on Tuesday, March 31.

The incident occurred on March 27 at the petrol pump located in the Panchpakhadi area.

Inzamam Amiruddin Siddiqui (26) had gone there to refuel his scooter when the accused, Zabiullah Shafiqur Rahman Khan, confronted him over a previous dispute, Naupada police station’s senior inspector Abhay Mahajan.

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The accused allegedly fired two rounds with the intent to kill Siddiqui and also threatened his girlfriend before fleeing on the former’s motorbike, the official said.

The accused had switched off his mobile phone to evade arrest. Later, based on confidential information, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused in the Wagle Estate area here on March 29, he said.

The police recovered a country-made pistol used in the crime and the complainant’s motorbike from him, the official said.

“The accused is a history-sheeter with at least eight serious cases registered against him at Wagle Estate, Srinagar, and Rabodi police stations here on charges of attempt to murder, robbery and arms possession,” Mahajan said.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till April 2, he added.