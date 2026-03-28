Tour operator booked for cheating woman of Rs 6.6 lakh in Thane district

Thane: A case has been registered against a tour operator from Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 6.6 lakh with the promise of arranging travel bookings for her clients, police said on Saturday, March 28.

The Ulhasnagar police have registered a first information report under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against one Akash Ahuja, an official said.

According to police, the fraud occurred between November 2025 and January 2026 when the accused allegedly offered to book flight tickets and hotel accommodations for the complainant’s clients for tours to Dubai and Goa.

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He allegedly collected Rs 6.6 lakh from the victim and later provided fabricated booking documents as proof of the arrangements, the official said.

Upon verification, all the booking details were found to be fake. The complainant approached the police earlier this week, he said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case, and a probe is underway.