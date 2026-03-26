Man wanted in 2022 murder case in Bihar arrested from Maharashtra’s Thane

Thane: A man wanted in a 2022 murder case in Bihar’s East Champaran district has been arrested from Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday, March 26.

The accused, identified as Amarendra Kumar Ramnagina Singh, was absconding since 2022 and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by a court in Motihari. Based on inputs that he was hiding in the Mira Road area, a search operation was launched, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganpat Pingle said.

Acting on specific information, the police traced the accused to a hotel in the Mira Road area here and arrested him on Monday, he said.

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According to the Bihar police, the case pertains to a murder that took place in Dhanauji village on May 4, 2022, involving multiple accused.

A case had been registered at Pakaridayal police station there against 12 persons, including Singh, on charges of murder, attempt to murder and rioting. A charge sheet has already been filed in the case, an official from Pakaridayal police station said over the phone.

The accused has been handed over to the Bihar police for further legal action, officials said.