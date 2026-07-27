History-sheeter murdered by armed gang near his home in Tumakuru

Tumakuru: Tension gripped Tumakuru after a history-sheeter was hacked to death by an armed gang in a brazen attack on a public road near Belagumba on the night of Sunday, July 26. The deceased has been identified as Malla alias Veeranna (42), a resident of Belagumba and a rowdy-sheeter with the Tumakuru Rural Police.

Police said four to five unidentified assailants armed with lethal weapons attacked Malla around 8.30 pm in front of Garuda Cafe, close to his residence. The attackers repeatedly assaulted him, leaving him with grievous injuries before escaping from the spot. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The murder created panic among residents, with local people gathering at the scene before police arrived. Officers cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to identify the attackers.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder could be linked to previous criminal rivalries. Police have not ruled out revenge or gang rivalry as possible motives.

Malla had a criminal background and was allegedly involved in the 2008 murder of Gadda Raju, a notorious rowdy who was killed near Vaddarahalli Cross. Following that case, police had opened a rowdy sheet against him.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok visited the crime scene and directed officers to expedite the investigation. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused, who remain absconding.

Police have registered a murder case and launched a comprehensive investigation to establish the motive and identify all those involved in the killing. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.