History-sheeter shot in leg after ‘attacking’ police near Chennai

Chennai: A notorious history-sheeter was shot and injured by a special police team in Thirumudivakkam near here after he allegedly attacked a head constable in a desperate bid to escape custody.

The accused, identified as Tamil Azhagu, is a history-sheeter wanted in connection with several heinous crimes, including extortion and attempted murder.

According to senior police officials, a special task force apprehended Azhagu late Saturday night. Based on information extracted during his initial interrogation regarding an active case, a police team escorted him to a secluded spot in Thirumudivakkam at dawn to recover a cache of concealed weapons.

The situation, however, took a violent turn when they reached the spot. Instead of cooperating, Azhagu unexpectedly retrieved a hidden machete and slashed Head Constable Saravanan across his hand. As the officer fell to the ground bleeding, the gangster attempted to flee into the nearby scrubland.

Realising the imminent danger and the suspect’s attempt to evade justice, the inspector in-charge fired a warning shot in the air. When Azhagu refused to halt, the officer fired a targeted shot, injuring him in his right ankle.

The area was immediately cordoned off, and backup arrived.

Both the injured head constable and the suspect were rushed to the Tambaram Government Hospital.

Doctors reported that both are currently in stable condition.

A case has been registered against Azhagu for assaulting a public servant, and further investigations are underway.