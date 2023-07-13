HMDA begins process to build 5 bridges worth Rs 129.76 cr across Musi, Esa

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has begun the process of building five bridges at strategic locations across the Esa and Musi rivers, in a bid to ramp up connectivity to areas on both sides of the rivers.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the five bridges, for which tenders have been called are set to be constructed at a total cost of Rs 129.76 crore.

The bridge connecting Manchirevula village to Narsingi will be the costliest, at Rs 32.21 crore.

The Budvel (IT Parks and connecting roads parallel to Esa river) bridge is estimated to cost Rs 20.64 crore, while a second-level bridge at Budvel is being built at Rs 19.83 crore.

The bridge between Uppal Bhagayat Layout and the south bank of the Musi will cost Rs 29.28 crore and a high-level bridge connecting Pratap Singaram to Gowrelly will be worth an estimated figure of Rs 26.94 crore.

Sources told TNIE that the bridges will be constructed by a single agency for faster execution, under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode.

Last year, the Telangana government sanctioned Rs 545 crores for the construction of 15 bridges across the Musi and Esa rivers. The government sanctioned the amount after stating the requirement for more bridges and better connectivity across Musi River, as the city witnessed exponential growth, rendering the existing bridges inadequate.