Telangana govt sanctions Rs 545 cr to construct 15 bridges on Musi, Esa rivers

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Saturday sanctioned rupees 545 crores for the construction of 15 bridges across the Musi and ESA rivers.

The government sanctioned the amount to Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) stating that there was a crying need to have more bridges and better connectivity across Musi River, as the existing bridges were made a while ago and the city has since witnessed exponential growth.

“Keeping in view the growing population better road network and density of traffic, a detailed traffic study was done to assess the locations where additional bridges should be constructed across the Musi,” said the government order.

The 15 projects include pedestrian bridges and link roads. It includes the construction of 10 bridges across Musi, 4 across ESA, and one link road to the Mancirevelu bridge.

The expenditure for the said works will be met 50 percent from bank borrowings and 50 percent from the HMDA funds.

The order was issued by Special Chief Secretary, Arvind Kumaar addressed to the Managing Director of HRDCL, the metropolitan commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and, the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).