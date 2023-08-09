HMDA generates Rs 33.06 cr through e-auction of Shabad plots

The upset price for the e-Auction was Rs 10,000 per sq yard with bidding multiples of Rs 500 per sq yard.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th August 2023 11:05 am IST
HMDA generates Rs 33.06 cr through e-auction of Shabad plots
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Tuesday received Rs 33.06 crore as revenue through the e-Auction of plots at the Shabad layout.

BookMyMBBS

The amount generated was more than two times its base value.

The HMDA had proposed a residential layout in an area of 100 acres, 2 km from the Shabad town in Ranga Reddy district.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
HMDA earns Rs 141.61 crore from Uppal Bagayath auction on day 1

During the online bidding process, a total of 50 open plots were put to e-Auction through M/s MSTC.

While the plots ranged from 300 sq yards, the total area put to e-auction on two sessions was 15,000 sq yards.

The upset price for the e-Auction was Rs 10,000 per sq yard with bidding multiples of Rs 500 per sq yard.

Also, the total anticipated estimated value of the saleable area as per the upset price was Rs 15 crores.

“The total revenue received through the two sessions of e-Auction was Rs. 33.06 crores i.e. more than two times the base value,” said a press release from HMDA.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th August 2023 11:05 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button