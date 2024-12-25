HMDA sees increase in permissions given under TGbPass for real estate in 2024

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) claims to have witnessed a significant increase in the new applications for all types of development and construction permissions given under the TGbPass this year.

In contrast with the claims from the opposition parties that the real estate sector was on a declining trend, HMDA claims that the data showed the continuing trust of all the stakeholder in the real estate sector.

According to HMDA, the number of new development permission applications received from July 2024

to November 2024 has increased from 1,326 (in 2023) to 1,920 (in 2024), marking an increase by 45 %.

The number of new building permission applications received from July to November in 2024 has increased from 756 (in 2023) to 1,061 (in 2024), marking an increase by 40 %.

The number of new occupancy certificate applications received from July to November in 2024 has increased from 467 (in 2023) to 560 (in 2024), marking an increase by 20 %.

The number of layouts with housing, layouts with open plots and final layout applications received from July 2024 to November in 2024 has increased from 103 (in 2023) to 299 (in 2024), marking an increase by 190 %.

The disposal of all development permission applications in the period from July 2024 to November 2024 has increased from 2,065 (in 2023) to 2,563 (in 2024), marking an increase by 24 %.

The disposal of building permission applications received from July 2024 to November 2024 has increased from 1,196 (in 2023) to 1,414 (in 2024), marking an increase by 18%.

The disposal of occupancy certificate applications received from July 2024 to November 2024 has increased from 690 (in 2023) to 811 (in 2024), marking an increase by 18%.

The disposal of layouts with housing, layouts with open plots and final layout applications received from July 2024 to November 2024 has increased from 179 to 335, marking an increase by 87 %.

The receipt of new development permission applications has increased from 267 (in 2023) to 399 (in 2024), marking an increase by 49 %, and the disposal of development permissions applications has increased from 427 (in 2023) to 630 by November 2024, marking an increase of 48%.

The receipt of new building permission applications in increased from 149 (in 2023) to 228 (by November 2024), marking an increase by 53 %, and the disposal of building permission applications increased from 259 (in 2023) to 367 (by November 2024), marking an increase by 42%.

The receipt of new occupancy certificate applications in the month of November increased from 102 (in 2023) to 106 (in 2024), marking an increase of 4 %, and the disposal of development permission applications in November increased from 137 (in 2023) to 174 (in 2024), marking an increase by 27%.

The receipt of new layouts with housing, layout with open plots and final layouts applications in the month of November has increased from 16 (in 2023) to 65 (in 2024), marking an increase by 306 %, and the disposal of development permission applications in the month of November has increased from 31 (in 2023) to 89 (in 2024), marking an increase by 187%.

“With an increase in receipt and disposal being observed in the second half of 2024, coupled with high priority infrastructure projects like elevated corridors, HCITI flyovers, radial roads etc., we are confident that the city and its real estate sector will continue to shine and grow,” a statement released by HMDA on Wednesday claimed.