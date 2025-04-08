HMWSSB assures no shortage of water in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has assured that there is no water shortage in the city and that the current supply remains stable.

According to the Deccan Chronicle, officials noted that the water level at the Nagarjunasagar reservoir stands at 517.5 feet, which is an improvement over last year’s 510 feet during the same period. With the reservoir’s full capacity at 590 feet, authorities say there is no immediate need to deploy backup motors for pumping.

The Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project has also recorded an increase of 1.9 TMC compared to last year, further strengthening the water supply. As a precautionary measure, HMWSSB is servicing old pumps and reinforcing bunds to ensure uninterrupted supply and smooth vehicular movement around key infrastructure.