HMWSSB cuts four illegal sewerage connections Kakatiya Hills

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Tuesday, January 27, removed four illegal sewer connections in Kakatiya Hills and issued notices to four others.

Some apartment owners under the jurisdiction of the Operation and Maintenance Division-15 had taken sewerage pipeline connections without permission, the Water Board said.

This caused excessive sewage to overflow on the main road, which was noticed during a recent visit by local officials. After receiving orders from Managing Director Ashok Reddy, officials removed the sewerage pipeline connections.

The MD has appealed to consumers to get their illegal drain and sewer connections regularized and has asked managers of hospitals, hotels, bakeries, malls, and other commercial and multi-storey building complexes to install silt chambers.

He has warned that criminal cases will be registered against anyone who illegally takes drinking water tap and sewerage pipeline connections without permission from the Water Board officials.

To inform HMWSSB of illegal connections, the public can contact the vigilance team on phone numbers 9989998100 and 9989987135.

Connection cut for wasting drinking water

Earlier, on January 21, Water Board officials had removed the drain connection of a house that was found wasting drinking water for the second time.

In September, Water Board officials had noticed water overflowing on the road from a drinking water tank on Banjara Hills Road No 12, and the owner was fined Rs 10,000. When he was found doing the same in January, officials cut his drain connection.