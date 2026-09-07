HMWSSB MD urges staff to focus on drinking water supply

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Monday, September 7, asked officials to focus on drinking water supply in low-performing areas.

He stressed that 15-day and 30-day targets should be set to address issues in the low-performing areas, and measurable results should be achieved. The MD suggested replicating the best practices being implemented in high-performance areas to other regions as well.

Reddy, along with Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal, conducted a review meeting with executive directors of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri about field-level inspections, sewage overflows, contaminated water complaints, areas without water supply, reservoir water levels, pending complaints, staff performance, machinery utilisation, and revenue growth.

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‘Identify root cause of recurring problems’

Officials were asked to identify the root cause of recurring problems in certain areas and come up with permanent solutions. “Areas with the highest and most repeated complaints should be identified based on data, and every manager should prepare a special action plan for issues in their jurisdiction,” Reddy said.

Reddy advised rationalising the requirements for staff, linemen, line managers, and machinery based on the area’s geographical spread, number of connections, pipeline network length, complaint severity, and local conditions.

“Suitable machinery should be used for narrow streets and areas with special sewage issues, and rather than just keeping machinery available, it should be reviewed based on actual usage, completed works, and reductions in complaints,” the MD said.

‘Prepare assessments of water storage in advance’

He suggested coordinating complaint data, project details, and road work information to scientifically identify problem areas. All complaints received through Praja Vani and other channels should be integrated into the NCC for a single monitoring system, with their resolution status continuously tracked through a comprehensive information dashboard.

Keeping in mind the possibility that expected rains may not occur next month, the MD directed officials to prepare advance assessments of water storage in the Singur reservoir and supply conditions. If the rainfall deficit continues, areas dependent on Singur water that could face supply impacts should be identified, and action plans prepared for alternative water supply to those areas.

Reddy called for a comprehensive plan to redirect the additional 40 Million Gallons per Day (MGD) of water becoming available through Mission Bhagiratha to areas where Singur supply decreases.

If necessary, temporary vertical water treatment plants should be set up along the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar conduit routes to locally purify available water and supply it to nearby areas, and special action plans should be prepared accordingly.

The MD suggested daily monitoring of reservoir water levels, supply timings, low pressure, and reasons for supply delays in the water supply system. Rather than reacting after problems arise, advance assessments of the situation should be made, and corrective actions taken proactively.