HMWSSB seizes 14 illegal motors in Bapunagar in crack down

Hyderabad: Vigilance officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seized 14 illegal motors fitted to water supply pipelines during a special drive in Bapunagar area of the city on Friday, August 28.

The team carried out checks between 6 am and 7 am in Division-16, SR Nagar ward, under the Khairatabad zone, and found the motors illegally connected to the water board’s pipelines to draw water, HMWSSB said in a statement.

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Illegal motors hit supply to other consumers: HMWSSB

The HMWSSB said that fitting motors to pipelines during water supply hours to draw water forcibly deprives other consumers of adequate supply and adversely affects the overall distribution system.

HMWSSB said checks against the illegal use of motors would continue and warned that action would be taken against those found violating the rules.