HMWSSB seizes 14 illegal motors in Bapunagar in crack down

Vigilance officials found the motors illegally connected to the water board's pipelines to draw water.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:
Police officer seizes illegal motors during crackdown in Bapunagar, India.
Vigilance officials of the HMWSSB seized 14 illegal motors fitted to water supply pipelines during a special drive in Bapunagar on Friday, August 28.

Hyderabad: Vigilance officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) seized 14 illegal motors fitted to water supply pipelines during a special drive in Bapunagar area of the city on Friday, August 28.

The team carried out checks between 6 am and 7 am in Division-16, SR Nagar ward, under the Khairatabad zone, and found the motors illegally connected to the water board’s pipelines to draw water, HMWSSB said in a statement.

Illegal motors hit supply to other consumers: HMWSSB

The HMWSSB said that fitting motors to pipelines during water supply hours to draw water forcibly deprives other consumers of adequate supply and adversely affects the overall distribution system.

Subhan Bakery

HMWSSB said checks against the illegal use of motors would continue and warned that action would be taken against those found violating the rules.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Osama Salman  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button