24-hour water disruption in several Hyderabad areas from Aug 29

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has said drinking water supply will be disrupted in several parts of the city for 24 hours starting Saturday, August 29, owing to junction work on a key pipeline connected to box drain construction being carried out by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) near Bandlaguda X Roads.

The junction work is being taken up on the 1,500 mm diameter MS gravity main of Ring Main-I under Phase 3 of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project, which supplies water to the city, as the pipeline falls along the alignment of the proposed box drain, the water board said in a statement on Friday, August 28.

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Work from August 29 morning to August 30 morning

The work will be carried out from 10 am on August 29 to 10 am on August 30, HMWSSB said, adding that during this 24-hour window, some reservoir command areas under Krishna Phase 3, Ring Main-I are likely to face either a complete or partial disruption in water supply, while some other areas may receive water at low pressure.

The HMWSSB listed the affected localities as parts of the areas under the command of the Shastripuram, Bandlaguda, Shamshabad, Madhuban, Durga Nagar, Suleman Nagar, PDP, Golden Heights, Attapur, Kismatpur, Number 9, Allabanda, Bhojaguda, Gandhamguda, Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tattikhana, Gachibowli, Madhapur and Shaikpet reservoirs.

The water board has appealed to consumers in the affected areas to use water judiciously during the disruption.