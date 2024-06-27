Right-wing trolls attack MP Zia ur Rahman Barq for taking oath in Urdu

The newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq has been targeted and called ‘Pakistani’ by right-wing trolls on social media after he took oath in the Lok Sabha in Urdu language.

Barq who represented the Samajwadi Party (SP) is the grandson of former MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq. He took his oath in Urdu on Wednesday, during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

“I, Ziaur Rahman Barq designated MP of Lok Sabha, swearing in the name of Khuda (God) to uphold the Aina-e-Bharat (Constitution of India ) and will be loyal towards it. The position I am going to get will handle and fulfil it with loyalty,” stated Barq while taking the oath.

Barq concluded his oath with the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad”.

However, soon after a video of Barq’s oath taking surfaced on social media, he faced the wrath of right-wing trolls accusing him of being anti-national and of promoting Pakistan’s agenda. Some have even gone so far as to demand that he be stripped of his parliamentary seat for his actions.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare also interrupted Barq’s oath, stating, “This is not a tradition. This should stop.”

When #Sambhal MP #ZiaurRahmanBarq took oath in Urdu, #AnupriyaPatel got angry.



Anupriya Patel:- This is not a tradition, this should stop.



Dharmendra Yadav:- When you have started, then learn to listen as well.#Parliament #LokSabha #18thLokSabha pic.twitter.com/dOi8vKVGQT — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) June 26, 2024

Right-wing trolls

An X user Mr Sinha, who usually tragets Muslims and spreads misinformation to fuel Islamophobia on social media, referred to Barq as Pakistani. “At first I thought this was from the Pakistani parliament…. Later I’m told that he’s a SP MP & I’m not even surprised…(sic),” he wrote.

Jinnah breed has begun placing pawns in parliament. The chess tournament will commence in six months. — Deblina Bose (@Deblinabose17) June 26, 2024

He is pushing himself into speaking fluent Urdu, but other then the mentality just to portray himself as a Muzlim cheerleader he lacks all that can give him JINNA outlook. — Tushar V. Rajput (@MyMarshal10) June 26, 2024

Netizens express support

However, netizens have come in support of Barq and have defended his choice of language, arguing that it is a legitimate and constitutionally protected form of expression. They have also pointed out that the Urdu language was born in India and has a rich literary and cultural heritage in India and that its use should not be seen as a political statement.

“Sinha, are you averse to Urdu? But it is recognized as a Bhartiya language by our constitution. You are averse to this Parliamentarian’s dress and religion? Again, both enjoy constitutional and social validity in Bharat,” wrote one user.

Sinha, are you averse to Urdu? But it is recognized as a Bhartiya language by our constitution. You are averse to this Parliamentarian's dress and religion? Again, both enjoy constitutional and social validity in Bharat. And what, Andaz: खुदा के नाम से हलफ उठाता हूं! हमारे लिये… — Amaresh Misra (@amaresh80498) June 26, 2024

According to him



Bansuri Swaraj Took oath in Sanskrit, that is amazing



Ziaur Rahman Barq Taking oath in Urdu reminded him of Pakistan.



They didn't even know that Urdu is an Indan Language. pic.twitter.com/Qr7q8Iey5k — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) June 26, 2024