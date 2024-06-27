Right-wing trolls attack MP Zia ur Rahman Barq for taking oath in Urdu

The newly-elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq has been targeted and called ‘Pakistani’ by right-wing trolls on social media after he took oath in the Lok Sabha in Urdu language.
Barq who represented the Samajwadi Party (SP) is the grandson of former MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq. He took his oath in Urdu on Wednesday, during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.
“I, Ziaur Rahman Barq designated MP of Lok Sabha, swearing in the name of Khuda (God) to uphold the Aina-e-Bharat (Constitution of India ) and will be loyal towards it. The position I am going to get will handle and fulfil it with loyalty,” stated Barq while taking the oath.
Barq concluded his oath with the slogan “Inquilab Zindabad”.
However, soon after a video of Barq’s oath taking surfaced on social media, he faced the wrath of right-wing trolls accusing him of being anti-national and of promoting Pakistan’s agenda. Some have even gone so far as to demand that he be stripped of his parliamentary seat for his actions.
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare also interrupted Barq’s oath, stating, “This is not a tradition. This should stop.”
Right-wing trolls
An X user Mr Sinha, who usually tragets Muslims and spreads misinformation to fuel Islamophobia on social media, referred to Barq as Pakistani. “At first I thought this was from the Pakistani parliament…. Later I’m told that he’s a SP MP & I’m not even surprised…(sic),” he wrote.
Netizens express support
However, netizens have come in support of Barq and have defended his choice of language, arguing that it is a legitimate and constitutionally protected form of expression. They have also pointed out that the Urdu language was born in India and has a rich literary and cultural heritage in India and that its use should not be seen as a political statement.
“Sinha, are you averse to Urdu? But it is recognized as a Bhartiya language by our constitution. You are averse to this Parliamentarian’s dress and religion? Again, both enjoy constitutional and social validity in Bharat,” wrote one user.