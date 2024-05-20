Journalist Manisha Mondal faces vicious trolling over caste and appearance

In a disturbing turn of events, journalist Manisha Mondal has become the target of vicious trolling and abuse from upper-caste and right-wing individuals on social media platforms.

The trolling comes after Mondal wrote an article for The Print sharing her experiences with upper-caste men on dating apps and finding out the deep-rooted casteism and prejudices that Dalit women face even in personal relationships.

Pertinently, Mondal’s article highlighted how upper-caste men often argued with her about reservation policies and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, rather than focusing on getting to know her as an individual.

However, instead of discussing the issues pointed out in her article, Mondal has now become the target of trolling and abuse. Trolls have started sharing her images with vicious intentions, attacking her physical appearance and making derogatory comments about her caste.

The disturbing trend of online trolling Mondal has faced highlights the deep-seated prejudices and discrimination faced by lower castes in society.

Right-wing trolls

Shefali Vaidya is known for her Hindutva sympathies also targeted the journalist for her article and commented on her caste and appearance and questioned: “Do you think this person doesn’t have a mirror at home?”

This is how clickbait journalism works. Do you think this person doesn’t have a mirror at home? The entire story is written deliberately to evoke

I bet her next article will be…



Print Journalist Manisha Mondal complains that upper caste men argue with her on dating apps. The struggle is real



However, Mondal’s case is not unique, on January 1, 2022, an online mock auction of Muslim women surfaced on social media that shocked the nation. In the deplorable act of objectification and harassment, apps like “Bulli Bai” and “Sulli Deals” were used by Hindutva extremists to commodify and degrade outspoken Muslim women, including journalists, activists, and politicians.