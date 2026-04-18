Holds no HR or recruitment position: TCS clarifies Nida Khan’s role

Mumbai: Amid the police probe into allegations of religious conversion and sexual misconduct at its Nashik unit, Tata Consultancy Services on Friday, April 17, clarified that Nida Khan, one of the employees named as an accused, is neither an HR manager as being referred to in the media, nor was she responsible for recruitment.

“She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” the company said in a statement.

According to a preliminary probe, the company was not in receipt of any complaints, as being alleged, the statement read.

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“A preliminary review of the systems and records pertaining to the Nashik unit indicates that we have not received any complaints of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels,” it said.

Deloitte, Trilegal to act as independent counsel

The country’s largest IT services company also announced an oversight panel and engagement of external entities in its internal probe.

Finance industry veteran Keki Mistry, an independent director on the company board, will be chairing the oversight committee, as per the statement.

The report of the internal investigation led by chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian will be presented to the Oversight committee for review and implementation of any recommendations, it added.

It also announced that the services of Deloitte, a consultancy, and Trilegal, a law firm, have been engaged to act as independent counsel to the internal probe.

Nashik unit is still operating

The Nashik unit continues to operate and serve clients, TCS said, denying reports of it being shut down.

“TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and well-being of every employee,” the statement said.

TCS said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct, and is focused on supporting employees and ensuring a safe and respectful workplace across all locations.

It continues to extend full cooperation to the law enforcement agencies so that the matter is investigated thoroughly, transparently and brought to a rightful conclusion, the statement said.