Holi: DU female students protest against ‘curbs’ on movement

Women students at Delhi University’s Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls (RGHG) raised slogans and protested on Wednesday against university hostel curfews that prohibit students from leaving the premises until 6 PM, due to Holi.

The section officer issued a notice on March 2 informing hostel residents that visitors would not be permitted on Holi and that they could only leave after 6 PM.

“Residents can only go out after 6 PM on 8th March. No guests/visitors will be allowed on the day of the Holi festival,” the notice stated.

Students expressed outrage at the movement restrictions, claiming that they were uncalled for and arbitrary. Women students reported being confined to dorms on International Women’s Day, which this year coincided with the Holi celebration.

Hooliganism by lumpens, but women punished in DU!



DU proctor imposes arbitrary curfew on UGHG Hostel on Holi!



Stand against policing in the name of security! Take back this diktat of curfew!



AISA pic.twitter.com/fAeIu2ECFh — AISA – Delhi University (@aisa_du) March 7, 2023

Nevertheless, university authorities stated that the warning was provided every year and that students might leave after signing an agreement.

Students at the RGHG complex yelled chants in opposition to the transfer on Wednesday afternoon, alleging that the hostel’s gates were sealed to prevent students from leaving.