Holiday declared for Guru Nanak Jayanti in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.

According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the holiday in the state will be observed on November 27. The day has been listed under ‘General Holidays.’

Will banks observe Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday in Telangana?

The banks in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will remain closed on November 27 as they are going to observe the holiday on Monday.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the holiday has been listed under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Apart from Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, banks in many Indian cities, including Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed as they are going to observe the holiday.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab

On Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab, the Sikh community celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and an important Sikh guru, is highly revered by the Sikh community.

