Ahead of Telangana polls, Nov 30 declared public holiday

Updated: 15th November 2023 10:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced November 30 as a public holiday for all state employees and workers due to the upcoming Assembly elections.

The state labor department issued an order declaring it a paid holiday, with instructions for the closure of factories, businesses, and industries on that day.

The directive encourages eligible voters to participate in the elections, scheduled for November 30, with vote counting slated for December 3.

Telangana will vote for 119 assembly constituencies in 33 districts.

