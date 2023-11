Hyderabad: The Election Commission has allocated the ‘gas cylinder’ symbol to Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan contesting from the Yakatpura constituency.

He is contesting the poll battle against BRS’ Sama Sunder Reddy, Congress’ K Ravi Raju, the AIMIM’s Jaffar Hussain, and the BJP’s N Veerendra Babu.

Son of five-time MLA Ammanullah Khan, Amjed Ullah Khan was the ex-corporator of the Azampura GHMC division.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.