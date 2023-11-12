MBT’s Amjed promises multi-speciality hospital in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: Spokesperson of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) and its Yakutpura candidate, Amjed Ullah Khan, has promised to set up a multi-speciality hospital in the constituency if he wins.

During a public meeting in the constituency on Sunday, he promised to establish a 12-floor multispeciality government hospital. Whoever may be elected as the chief minister, I will not leave them until we get a free-of-cost government hospital in Yakutpura, he said. “You might wonder how an MLA can accomplish this. I assure you, I will ensure the government funds and builds it within one year.”

Amjed Ullah Khan further said, “If you vote for me, within one year, I will establish a 12-floor super-speciality hospital, akin to what Arvind Kejriwal achieved in Delhi. We will provide free tests and affordable medicines for cancer patients.”

Amjed expressed his deep concern over the worsening health crises in the area and the inefficiency of public healthcare infrastructure, “Recently, there has been a manyfold increase in diseases like cancer, kidney failure, and blood pressure-related illnesses. These diseases problems are not confined to adults alone; our children are also falling prey to these ailments. Many of us do not have access to proper treatment. There are no government schemes. Even a visit to the MNJ Cancer Hospital is a painful experience — It’s crowded and it stinks. How will patients survive?” he asked, referring to a study conducted over the last four years that indicated an alarming rise in cancer cases.

The situation at the Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj is even worse, MBT spokesperson said, “Women are delivering babies on stairways because the hospital lacks beds. This is the harsh reality our community is facing.”

Besides, people who don’t have white cards don’t even have access to government hospitals. When it comes to healthcare, nobody deserves to be ignored. “I will make sure we get treatment, no matter what,” he said.

Amjad’s electoral battle in Yakutpura is set against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) contender Jaffer Hussain. Amjed is a former corporator from Azampura division and the son of former AIMIM legislator Aman Ullah Khan, following disagreements with former AIMIM president Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, his father formed the MBT.