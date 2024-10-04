Holidays declared for junior colleges in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has announced holidays for junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts across the state.

The first term holidays will begin on October 6.

For colleges across the state, the BIE has declared an eight-day holiday from October 6 to 13.

Junior colleges will reopen on October 14. Since this applies to all junior colleges offering the two-year intermediate course, district intermediate education officers have been instructed to ensure compliance with the holiday schedule.

Schools to reopen on October 15

While holidays for junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts will continue till October 13, schools in the state will resume on October 15.

According to the academic calendar issued by the School Education Department, the Dasara vacation for schools will last for 13 days.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has declared holidays on October 12 and 13 for Vijaya Dasami and the following day.