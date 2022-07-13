Holidays turn tragic for NRIs as mishaps cause loss of lives

Jeddah: Amid al Adha holiday celebrations grief is prevailing for some NRI families in the Gulf region as their dear and near ones lost their lives in tragic mishaps.

In a shocking incident in Saudi Arabia, five members of a Jeddah-based family were killed in a road accident on Monday evening while returning from a seashore picnic spot in Tuwail to their home in Jeddah.

The deceased were identified as Aryan Mohammed Niaz, a student of class XII, Iqra Niaz Siddiqui, a class IX student, Anas Niaz, a student of class two, all belonging to Indian International School in Jeddah and their maternal and paternal uncles Inayat Ali and Taufiq Khan. All are hailing from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Anas and Iqra both siblings along with their uncles died at the spot and were critically injured Aryan was shifted through Air Ambulance Helicopter from the accident spot to the hospital but succumbed to injuries.

The accident occurred when their travelling vehicle collided with another vehicle near Khulais. The photos of the wreckage of their car that circulated on social media platforms sent a bone-chilling message to many holidaymakers.

In another tragedy in neighbouring Oman, where an Indian family of eight people was swept away by strong currents into the sea.

Also, UP natives but residents of Dubai who came to Oman for spending Eid Holidays in Mughsail Beach, a popular tourist spot in the panoramic Dhofar region, near Salalah.

The tragic incident occurred when the family crossed the safety barricade to take selfie photos and fell into the sea.

Three of them were rescued, and two were found dead their bodies were retrieved and an intense search is being continued for the remaining three including two children.

Including this Dubai-based NRI family, there were a total of 14 people lost their lives and 32 others were rescued in the Sultanate during Eid Holidays, according to local media reports.