Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds named as Yas Island’s new chief island officer

A renowned Hollywood actor, Ryan Reynolds, has been appointed as Chief Island Officer (CIO) for Yas Island Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading leisure and entertainment destination.

In a promotional video released on Instagram, Reynolds is seen skydiving onto the Yas Marina Circuit, amidst speeding cars, before revealing his new role.

“I’ve been an actor, a producer, a Welsh football club owner and I could go on. So I will … and now the new Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” Reynolds said in the video.

The trailer showcases the actor enjoying Yas Island, water slides at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Gotham City, and rollercoaster rides at Warner Bros. World.

“Ryan Reynolds is taking over as our new Chief Island Officer and we have absolutely no idea what that means. I guess we’ll have to wait till the race is over,” Yas Island wrote in the Instagram video caption.

Reynolds will replace Jason Momoa, who was appointed as CIO last year, who was succeeded by comedian Kevin Hart.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said, “With the appointment of Ryan Reynolds as our latest Chief Island Officer of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, we continue the tradition of excellence established by Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa.

“Reynolds brings his own unique blend of charisma, energy, and enthusiasm to the role, promising to elevate the Yas Island experience to even greater heights. We’re thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey with him, inviting fans worldwide to be part of the legacy.”