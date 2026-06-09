Hollywood has a new Hyderabadi star, meet Shafeeq ur Rahman

Hyderabad has produced entrepreneurs, business leaders, and film personalities over the years. Now, a new name is drawing attention in entertainment circles. Shafeeq Ur Rahman, known for his work in fashion and lifestyle events, is set to enter international cinema with his upcoming film The Empty Address.

The announcement has sparked interest among Hyderabadis, especially because the project is being positioned as a Hollywood production with roots in the City of Nizams.

What Is The Empty Address?

The Empty Address is an upcoming multilingual film that will be released in English, Hindi, and Telugu. The movie will be directed by Sagar Joshi and shot across India and the United Arab Emirates.

While the makers have not revealed the storyline or cast yet, the project is already generating curiosity due to its international scale and cross-border appeal.

Industry insiders expect more updates regarding the cast and plot in the coming weeks.

Who Is Shafeeq Ur Rahman?

Born in Hyderabad on January 25, 1985, Shafeeq Ur Rahman comes from a family closely connected to the city’s social, cultural, and political history.

His father, Khalil ur Rahman, served as a Rajya Sabha member and was associated with important government committees. His family also shares links with Hyderabad’s historic aristocratic heritage, adding another layer to his public profile.

Today, Shafeeq is widely recognised in Hyderabad’s fashion and luxury event space, where he has built a strong reputation over the years.

How Did He Build His Name In Hyderabad’s Fashion Industry?

Long before stepping into film production, Shafeeq made a mark through The Star Life Hyderabad, an organisation that has hosted more than 200 fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment events in India and abroad.

Many emerging designers, models, and lifestyle brands have found a platform through these events. His association with FashionTV (FTV) as a city partner in 2022 further strengthened his presence in the global fashion ecosystem.

For many in Hyderabad’s fashion circles, his journey reflects the city’s growing influence beyond traditional industries.

What Films Has Shafeeq Ur Rahman Produced?

Before announcing The Empty Address, he had already explored film and television production through projects such as:

The Third Hacker

Bro Code

Dehleez

Nazar

Savdhaan India Crime Alert

Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost

Love in Dehradun

These projects helped him build experience across different genres before taking on a larger international venture.

For Hyderabad, The Empty Address is more than just another film announcement. It represents a local entrepreneur’s attempt to take a Hyderabad-based brand onto the global stage.

At a time when Indian cinema is increasingly looking beyond regional boundaries, Shafeeq Ur Rahman’s latest venture reflects a larger trend, ambitious creators from cities like Hyderabad are now thinking globally while staying connected to their roots.