Holocast survivors rally for Gaza in London marking Oct 7 anniversary

Huge protests rocked central London on Saturday, October 5, marking the first anniversary of the Israeli aggression in war-torn Gaza.

The protestors also raised their voices against the ongoing killings and invasion of Lebanon.

Thousands participated in the powerful demonstration, including the holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos and British-Palestinian activist Leanne Mohamad who gathered to raise their voice against what they describe as Israel’s genocidal actions in Palestine and the occupied West Bank.

In a series of videos of the protests, demonstrators are seen marching streets while brandishing large banners with messages reading an end to arms supplies to Israel. Among the notable displays were placards held by holocaust survivors stating, “The Holocaust survivor says stop the genocide in Gaza”, reflecting a poignant connection between past atrocities and current events occurring in Gaza.

Jewish activists participated with signs reading “Jews want peace” while advocating for Palestinian rights.

During the protest, Stephen Kapos articulated a powerful message stating that Israel is repeating the Nazi holocaust in Gaza under the pretext of operations. While condemning the violence, he stated that Israel is committing ethnic cleansing and genocide of Palestinians. Kapos further said that Jewish identity is wrongly associated with Israel. He called for a clear distinction between being Jewish and endorsing Zionism.

President Emmanuel Macron, in a recent radio interview, called for halting the supply of weapons to Israel for its operations in Gaza.

According to the Health ministry in the enclave on Sunday, at least 45 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll to 41,870 since October. A ministry statement added that some 97,166 other people have been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 45 people and injured 256 others in three ‘massacres’ of families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said as quoted by Anadolu.