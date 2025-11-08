Home guard caught smuggling ganja in car tire in Hyderabad

The accused had allegedly been smuggling in ganja from Odisha and was caught in the act by excise officials who had set up a vehicle checkpoint near Ramoji Film City.

Two caught smuggling ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two individuals, including a home guard, were arrested by the Telangana excise department on Saturday, November 8, for allegedly smuggling ganja in a car tyre.

According to excise officials, the accused Nilambar Mirkan was contacted by Umakant Nagar from Odisha’s Malkangiri district to transport ganja to Hyderabad.

However, he was caught in the act at a vehicle checkpoint near Ramoji Film City. Initially, officials found no trace of the contraband; however, they later noticed signs of tampering on the spare tyre stored in the car’s boot and uncovered four packets of ganja weighing up to 15 kg from it.

Nilambar and his associate Sona Kala were arrested by the excise team, and the car and ganja were handed over to Hayathnagar excise station. A case has been registered against the supplier, Umakant.

