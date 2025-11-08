Six Culinary Academy students test positive for ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six students of the Culinary Academy of India in Begumpet were arrested by the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) of Eagle Force, for allegedly possessing and consuming ganja.

The revelation came after the students confessed to the crime during an enquiry. “The drugs were consumed during a birthday party of one of their batchmates,” said the officials.

Officials conducted urine drug tests where six out of the 11 students tested positive for THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), a banned psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act. The tests were conducted in the presence of their parents and the college principal.

The students are: Sakshi Emaliya, 22, Mohit Shahi, 21, Shubham Rawat, 27, Carolina Cynthiya Harrison, 19, Aric Jonathan Anthony, 21 and Loy Baruah, 22. All are studying Bachelor’s in Catering Technology.

A case was registered at the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

The students were counselled in the presence of their parents and college management and later sent to a de-addiction centre for rehabilitation.

“The students were counselled in the presence of their parents and college management. They requested to be sent to a de-addiction centre and have also pleaded for immunity from prosecution. If they complete the rehabilitation satisfactorily, the criminal case of drug abuse will be withdrawn,” said the officials.

One of the arrested students, Mohit, was caught for the same offence while studying at the Manipal University in Udupi, Karnataka. Following the incident, he took admission at the Culinary Academy of India, here.

However, he continued consuming drugs, officials said.

Their supplier, Jason, a resident of SR Nagar, is at large. Efforts are on to nab him and others.

Jason is a mutual friend of Loy and Aric Jonathan, officials said.