Home ownership tops priorities for over 80 pc of Hyderabad residents: Survey

Hyderabad: A recent home buyer survey by Knight Frank India has revealed that home ownership remains a top priority for 80% of Indians, with Hyderabad showing strong purchase sentiment.

In Hyderabad, 81% of respondents expressed a clear preference for owning homes, driven by long-term security, financial stability, and cultural values. The survey, titled “Beyond Bricks: The Pulse of Home Buying”, highlighted that Hyderabad continues to be one of the leading cities where people prefer ownership over renting.

The survey covered 1,629 participants across India’s top eight cities. Chennai (86%), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (85%), and Ahmedabad (83%) showed slightly higher sentiment than Hyderabad, while Kolkata (80%) followed closely behind.

The report noted that homeownership was most preferred among high-income earners (above Rs.50 lakh per year), with 91% wanting to buy homes. Millennials also showed strong intent (82%), seeing property ownership as a step toward financial independence and stability.

In Hyderabad and similar cities, most people look for homes that provide long-term living benefits. However, cities like Bengaluru (40%) and Mumbai (34%) saw more investment-driven purchases. In contrast, Chennai (51%), Ahmedabad (48%), and Delhi-NCR (42%) had more buyers looking for first homes.

Interestingly, Delhi-NCR (74%) and Bengaluru (73%) had slightly lower ownership sentiment. This is likely due to high property prices and a younger population that prefers to rent.

The survey also identified what features home buyers prioritize:

58% want homes near hospitals

53% prefer homes close to shopping areas

40% look for public transport access

Amenities like gyms (16%) and community clubs (23%) were seen as basic expectations rather than key deciding factors.

According to Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, the desire for homeownership has strengthened post-pandemic. Lower interest rates, government incentives like stamp duty rebates, and economic stability have boosted confidence in residential real estate.

The survey also noted lower ownership intent among Gen Z (71%) and lower-income groups (72%), due to affordability issues and career flexibility. This highlights the need for affordable housing and flexible financing options for younger and economically weaker buyers.

Knight Frank India’s report confirms that homeownership remains a deep-rooted aspiration in Hyderabad and across India, driven by emotional, financial, and practical needs.