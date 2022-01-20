Home to home Fever survey will be conducted to tackle Covid-19: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister T Harish rao on Thursday said that home to home fever survey will be conducted by the state government and people with symptoms will be identified and be provided with home isolation kits. The survey will being from January 21.

“This exercise will be undertaken by officials of the Municipal, Panchayat Raj and the Health department officials,” the minister added.

“The Government had conducted a fever survey during the second wave of the virus and home isolation kits were distributed back then as well. Recently Niti Ayog has published a report and called the fever survey one of the best practices to tackle covid,” he said.

Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO Garu’s conviction towards Telangana’s #Covidmanagement strategy receives appreciation from Government of India and @nitiaayog for being able to save most lives during the pandemic and for enabling best practices for home based #COVID19 treatment. pic.twitter.com/pztUnQcAeF — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@trsharish) January 20, 2022

The minister further said that many with symptoms like fever aren’t coming out to get tested. “This will lead to spread of the disease. This is why the government has planned to reach out to people. The kit will also have a pamplet informing people on how to use medicines,” he said.

Harish Rao said that the state government procured 2 crore Rapid Antigen kits and home isolation kits a month before the third wave situation. “Now there is a scarcity of tests in the market. Some states are now struggling because of the unavailability and price hike of the kits. Our Hon’ble Chief minister’s visionary guidance has made early procurement possible,” he remarked.

“These kits are provided to all districts, area hospitals and PHCs and also to the village level as well,” Clear directions have been given to all district collectors,” he added.

“After the second wave, the Hon’ble Chief Minister has directed to convert all 27000 beds in the state into oxygenated beds. We have built oxygen generation plants in 76 hospitals across the state. Due to this, our capacity to generate oxygen is now at 340 MT compared to 130 MT during the second wave. CM KCR has ordered us to increase the capacity further to 500 MT. In the coming days, we are going to reach to that capacity,” the minister informed.

The Health minister said that the COVID beds which are at 56000 in the state have only been occupied at less than 1 percent. “Hospitalization is quite low. We request people to follow guidelines put out by the government keeping in mind the rise in cases,” he said.

He asked the Basti Dawakanas to function even on Sundays until 2 in the afternoon keeping in mind the rise in cases.