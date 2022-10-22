Homosexual arrested in abetment to suicide case in Karnataka

The deceased youth had confided to his father that he had a fight with Pavan. Yasin's father Rafeeq has also alleged that his son was harassed and pushed to death by Pavan.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd October 2022 12:37 pm IST

Dharwad: A homosexual man has been arrested for abetting the suicide of a youth in Dharwad city of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Pavan Byali. According to police, Pavan has been arrested following a complaint by deceased Yasin Rotiwale’s parents.

Yasin, a resident of Attikolla went missing on October 12. Later, his body was found in Kelageri lake. Preliminary investigations have suggested that Yasin had committed suicide.

Police stated that Pavan and Yasin were friends for eight months. Pavan, a homosexual, claimed to be in love with Yasin and announced that he had got married to him in front of people.

More details are yet to emerge in the case and the police have taken up further investigation.

