Honda India Talent Hunt round 3 reaches Hyderabad to explore young racing talent

Hyderabad: Giving wings to the next generation of riders who want to enter the world of professional racing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. resumed the hunt for young racing talent by conducting round three of Honda India Talent Hunt here at the Chicane Circuit.

The third round of Honda India Talent Hunt 2021 in Hyderabad saw the participation of eight amateur riders from six cities (Hyderabad, Jangaon and Mancherial in Telangana; Vijayawada & Vizag in Andhra Pradesh and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh). The round saw riders aged 16-17 years who are looking for a platform to fulfil their dream of becoming iconic riders.

Sharing an overview on the participation in Hyderabad, Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Honda India Talent Hunt is a platform developed by Honda that gives an avenue to aspiring and budding racers from all over India to unleash their potential on racetrack. We kicked off the 2021 hunt for the next-gen racing sensation in Chennai and shortlisted two riders who showcased their racing talent in the Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R. Moving ahead with this round in Hyderabad, we have shortlisted 5 candidates for phase 2. The best of these riders will get an opportunity to ride and compete in the 2022 season of Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R.”

In Phase 1, all eight candidates went through rigorous three levels of tests. First is a gruelling physical fitness session followed by judging the young guns’ riding skills and manoeuvrability on the racetrack. This was followed by a one-on-one interview with candidates and their parents/guardians to understand both their motorsport passion and family support to become the next iconic rider from India.

After shortlisting five candidates in phase I, these top candidates will be trained and given the opportunity to ride on the track in phase II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best talent for future development. These final riders will now get an opportunity to race in the 2022 Honda India Talent Cup CBR 150R category.