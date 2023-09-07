Honda unveils Elevate SUV price in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced the price of its mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV), Elevate, in Hyderabad. The deliveries of the car will begin today across dealerships in the country.

According to reports, the Honda Elevate SUV will be available in Hyderabad at introductory prices ranging from Rs 10,99,900 to Rs 15,99,900.

Although it starts at a higher price compared to other competitors, the price of the top-end variant is lower.

The prices of Honda Elevate SUV competitors, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos, range from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, respectively.

The company is currently relying on the car model to re-establish its foothold in India.

With the competitive pricing of the Honda Elevate SUV in Hyderabad and other parts of India, the company aims to challenge its competitors in the country.

It remains to be seen whether Honda will be able to reinvent itself in the competitive automobile market of India.