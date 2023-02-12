Honest govt, safe environment garner huge investments in UP: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said due to the “honest government and safe environment” in Uttar Pradesh, there are huge commitments towards investment.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh global investors summit in Lucknow on its last day, the commerce minister said that there have been commitments of several lakhs of crores rupees by investors during the summit.

“It is the proof that the people now believe that it is now easy to invest in the state, that the state has an honest system, that law and order is in place and the investors have invested their faith in the people of the state,” Goyal noted.

Uttar Pradesh, he added, was an emerging ecosystem state in 2020 but in the 2021 ranking, it was a leader in the start up ecosystem.

There are 8,277 start ups in the state, Goyal informed further.

He said that India signed three important free trade agreements last year and this year also “we were hoping to sign two or three pacts, which will open the doors for the breweries and wineries of the state as they will get market access, investments and technologies.”

A recent increase in exports and in the number of start ups in Uttar Pradesh shows the immense possibilities for investors, Goyal added.

Earlier on Saturday, the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that through the summit, investments worth Rs 33 lakh crore had been garnered.

The summit had begun on February 10.